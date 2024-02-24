Barclays Lowers Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $26.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BASE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Couchbase from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Couchbase presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.22.

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.82. Couchbase has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $28.50.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.02 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 52.25% and a negative net margin of 43.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 78,927 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $1,869,780.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,427,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Couchbase news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 78,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $1,869,780.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,427,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn M. Christensen sold 14,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $298,196.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,560 shares of company stock worth $4,776,810. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 698.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 40,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 36,474 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

