Barclays (LON:BARC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 220 ($2.77) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BARC. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.02) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 232 ($2.92).

Get Barclays alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Barclays

Barclays Trading Up 0.0 %

Barclays Increases Dividend

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 163.74 ($2.06) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 149.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 147.15. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 128.12 ($1.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 198.86 ($2.50). The company has a market capitalization of £24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 606.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,962.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barclays

In related news, insider Nigel Higgins acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £278,000 ($350,037.77). In other news, insider Anna Cross sold 74,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.80), for a total value of £105,882.92 ($133,320.22). Also, insider Nigel Higgins acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £278,000 ($350,037.77). 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Barclays

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.