Barclays Boosts Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target to $141.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $134.00 to $141.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $167.30.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

KEYS stock opened at $149.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $172.72. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 14,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.35, for a total value of $2,340,214.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,017,464.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.