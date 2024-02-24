Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$145.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$120.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Cormark cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$117.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$117.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$132.95.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

TSE:BMO opened at C$128.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$92.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$102.67 and a 1-year high of C$132.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$127.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$118.13.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.86 by C($0.05). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of C$8.36 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 12.0940171 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.34%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.