Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (BLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Price Performance

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. stock traded up $2.71 on Friday, hitting $27.28. 455,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,794. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $28.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Free Report ) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,409 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

