Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,816,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379,385 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.98% of Baker Hughes worth $346,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $2,168,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 100.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,718,000 after purchasing an additional 821,755 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 20.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,045,000 after purchasing an additional 161,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth $60,650,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.59. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.