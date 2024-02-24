B. Riley Initiates Coverage on biote (NASDAQ:BTMD)

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of biote (NASDAQ:BTMDFree Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BTMD. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of biote from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of biote in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $6.55 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of biote from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.71.

biote Trading Up 10.2 %

Shares of BTMD opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96. biote has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of biote

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTMD. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in biote in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of biote by 9,887.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in biote by 1,428.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in biote during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of biote during the second quarter valued at $71,000. 22.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

biote Company Profile



biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

