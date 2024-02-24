B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,173,448 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 1,114,513 shares.The stock last traded at $18.25 and had previously closed at $15.20.

Separately, StockNews.com cut B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RILY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,342,000 after buying an additional 13,491 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 289.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. 41.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

