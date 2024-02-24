B. Riley Boosts Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Price Target to $10.00

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Iris Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

IREN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Iris Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Iris Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.08.

Iris Energy stock opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72. Iris Energy has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $9.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Iris Energy by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,237,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 649,411 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Iris Energy by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 242,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 55,053 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,655,000. 21.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

