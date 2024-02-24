Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,560 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.11% of Azenta worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZTA. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Azenta by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $63.37 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.94 and a 200-day moving average of $57.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZTA shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

