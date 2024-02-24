Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Avinger from $1.60 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of AVGR stock opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.33. Avinger has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $18.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Avinger by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avinger during the second quarter worth $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Avinger during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Avinger during the first quarter worth $64,000. 8.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

