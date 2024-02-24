Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.60

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.60 and last traded at $57.46, with a volume of 10833 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.88.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVEM. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

