Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $278.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADSK. Mizuho lowered their price target on Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Autodesk from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $257.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 60.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $188.38 and a 12 month high of $269.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,539.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at $706,539.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total transaction of $145,607.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at $10,262,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,465 shares of company stock worth $7,974,856. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $619,404,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 480.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $371,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,770 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,144 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,972,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 485.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 866,086 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $210,875,000 after purchasing an additional 718,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

