aTyr Pharma’s (LIFE) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $35.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, aTyr Pharma currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.75.

aTyr Pharma Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On aTyr Pharma

Shares of aTyr Pharma stock opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The company has a market cap of $111.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

