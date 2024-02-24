aTyr Pharma’s (LIFE) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $35.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, aTyr Pharma currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.75.
aTyr Pharma Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On aTyr Pharma
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.
About aTyr Pharma
aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.
