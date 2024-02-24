AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.57.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on AtriCure from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $33.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.58. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $59.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AtriCure will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AtriCure by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 717,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,092,000 after purchasing an additional 46,705 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

