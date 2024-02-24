Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,241 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.80, for a total transaction of $1,695,997.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,399,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Friday, February 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.72, for a total transaction of $1,728,302.52.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total transaction of $1,756,486.74.

On Thursday, February 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.49, for a total transaction of $1,759,371.09.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.45, for a total transaction of $1,726,077.45.

On Friday, February 2nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.24, for a total transaction of $1,806,756.84.

On Friday, January 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.34, for a total transaction of $2,038,328.94.

On Monday, January 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.60, for a total transaction of $2,040,471.60.

On Thursday, January 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.95, for a total transaction of $1,969,186.95.

On Friday, January 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.84, for a total transaction of $1,960,039.44.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $2,002,150.95.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $204.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.77 and its 200-day moving average is $206.04. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $258.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.21 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TEAM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Atlassian by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 137,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Atlassian by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,282,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,981,000 after acquiring an additional 293,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.