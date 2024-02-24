Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Position Lifted by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 291.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AY opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.99. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $29.81.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

