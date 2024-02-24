ATCO Ltd. (ACLLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.3659 per share on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from ATCO’s previous dividend of $0.35.

ATCO Stock Performance

ACLLF stock opened at $27.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.35. ATCO has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.82.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

