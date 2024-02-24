ATCO Ltd. (ACLLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.3659 per share on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from ATCO’s previous dividend of $0.35.
ATCO Stock Performance
ACLLF stock opened at $27.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.35. ATCO has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.82.
About ATCO
