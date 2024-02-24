ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AACG opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ATA Creativity Global has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $2.49.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.