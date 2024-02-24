AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a £125 ($157.39) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AZN. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a £125 ($157.39) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a £110 ($138.50) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a £135 ($169.98) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of £119 ($149.84).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.8 %

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

Shares of LON AZN opened at £102.20 ($128.68) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 9,461 ($119.13) and a 52 week high of £123.92 ($156.03). The firm’s fifty day moving average is £104.24 and its 200 day moving average is £105.25. The company has a market cap of £158.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,384.11, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a GBX 156 ($1.96) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,549.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anna Manz purchased 487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of £101.90 ($128.31) per share, for a total transaction of £49,625.30 ($62,484.64). 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.