Asset Dedication LLC Sells 34 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $508,684,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,984,000 after acquiring an additional 617,287 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 462.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after purchasing an additional 445,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after purchasing an additional 398,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $132,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.75.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR opened at $299.42 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.64 and a 52 week high of $458.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.63.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

