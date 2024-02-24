Asset Dedication LLC Sells 138 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after acquiring an additional 22,095 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 61.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.8 %

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $86.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $142.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,172,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $4,396,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,172,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 26,655 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $2,324,049.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,009,143.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

