Asset Dedication LLC Sells 137 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,105 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NSC. TD Cowen cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.31.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $258.01 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $261.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.22 and a 200-day moving average of $217.65.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

