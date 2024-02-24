Asset Dedication LLC Sells 115 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.57.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $208.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $208.63.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total value of $65,326.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,448.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total transaction of $65,326.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,448.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,720 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,888. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

