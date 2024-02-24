Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 29 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 313.3% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK stock opened at $516.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $485.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.80. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $519.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.54.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

