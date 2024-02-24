Asset Dedication LLC Lowers Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,715 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,105,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,792,138,000 after acquiring an additional 495,302 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 13.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,008,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,622,514,000 after buying an additional 6,036,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,543,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,946,383,000 after buying an additional 1,990,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,813,329,000 after buying an additional 555,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $99.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $99.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.15 and a 200 day moving average of $91.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.44.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

