Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE – Free Report) by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC owned about 0.62% of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,540.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 208,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after buying an additional 200,746 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 145,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,964,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 203.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 51,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 34,754 shares during the period.

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA AVSE opened at $48.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.16. The firm has a market cap of $56.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.93. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $42.24 and a 12-month high of $52.22.

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in emerging markets. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and fundamental criteria AVSE was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

