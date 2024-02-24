Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 4,561 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 102.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 292.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 200,102 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 649.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 185,783 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,060,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,510,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,983,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCW opened at $20.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.79. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $22.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0793 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

