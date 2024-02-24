ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Rating Increased to Neutral at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ASML. Susquehanna increased their price objective on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $962.60.

Get ASML alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $933.25 on Tuesday. ASML has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $959.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $813.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $701.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $368.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ASML will post 20.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

Institutional Trading of ASML

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Cim LLC bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,782,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth $1,014,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASML

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.