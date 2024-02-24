ASD Hits Market Capitalization of $37.19 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. In the last week, ASD has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0563 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. ASD has a market capitalization of $37.19 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00015714 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001506 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00014768 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,116.61 or 1.00012305 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.05 or 0.00182065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00009515 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05634557 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,235,721.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

