Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.29.

A number of analysts have commented on ASND shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASND. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 61.3% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,225,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,001,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268,178 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,302 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,828,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,417,000 after purchasing an additional 796,087 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $78,719,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,552,000 after purchasing an additional 594,855 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $159.40 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $160.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.76.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

