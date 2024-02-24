Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (ARESF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ARESF stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

