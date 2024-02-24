ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Gap Up to $123.39

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 123.39, but opened at 132.87. ARM shares last traded at 136.75, with a volume of 6,806,436 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ARM from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of ARM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 78.77.

ARM Trading Up 3.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 85.26.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 762.50 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in ARM by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 739,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,566,000 after buying an additional 350,683 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ARM during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in ARM during the 4th quarter worth about $714,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ARM during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Nvidia Corp acquired a new stake in ARM during the 4th quarter worth about $147,343,000.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

