Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Ark Restaurants from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Ark Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of Ark Restaurants stock opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.01. Ark Restaurants has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $44.40 million for the quarter.

Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.86%.

Institutional Trading of Ark Restaurants

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Ark Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ark Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ark Restaurants by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 40,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

