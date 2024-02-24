Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Yvonne Wassenaar Sells 224 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total value of $57,184.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Yvonne Wassenaar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 19th, Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $48,622.26.

On Friday, December 15th, Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $267.75 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.68 and a fifty-two week high of $292.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,359 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Arista Networks by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Arista Networks by 391.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,657,000 after buying an additional 3,065,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,885,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 32.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,906,000 after buying an additional 2,515,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

