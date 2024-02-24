Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 55,386 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,054,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,535,000 after purchasing an additional 532,958 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 729,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,199,000 after purchasing an additional 117,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,378,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,847,000 after purchasing an additional 59,808 shares in the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARCC. B. Riley lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.11 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.78 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 58.22% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.91%.

About Ares Capital

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

