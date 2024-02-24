Ardor (ARDR) Price Reaches $0.0945 on Top Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0945 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ardor has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $94.39 million and $3.30 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00071815 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00024220 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00020419 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006939 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00007716 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.