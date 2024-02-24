Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 32.29% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

Ardagh Metal Packaging stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.52. 1,114,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,602. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -29.29, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.36%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -333.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $3.70 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ardagh Metal Packaging

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2,026.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Recommended Stories

