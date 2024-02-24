Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Announces Earnings Results

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Arcosa’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Arcosa Stock Down 1.6 %

Arcosa stock opened at $81.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Arcosa has a fifty-two week low of $55.47 and a fifty-two week high of $89.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.99.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is 6.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACA. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arcosa by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Arcosa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Arcosa by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Arcosa by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Arcosa by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

