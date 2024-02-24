AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Hits New 52-Week High at $140.84

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $140.84 and last traded at $140.65, with a volume of 9113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATR

AptarGroup Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $838.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.50 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.59%.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AptarGroup

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,146,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,565,000 after purchasing an additional 53,625 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AptarGroup by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,608,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,242,000 after buying an additional 420,457 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,159,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,224,000 after buying an additional 171,060 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,438,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,820,000 after buying an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,371,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,447,000 after acquiring an additional 225,296 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AptarGroup

(Get Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.