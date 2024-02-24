Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 511,562 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,188 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Applied Materials worth $70,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,161,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 830,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,919,000 after acquiring an additional 69,388 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $433,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 26.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,926,000 after acquiring an additional 223,984 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 8.3% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $197.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.43. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $206.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $164.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

