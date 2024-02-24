Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 84.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 801.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 56.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $458,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,202,178.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Up 1.3 %

ARI opened at $10.97 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 67.74 and a quick ratio of 67.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.68.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.76%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

