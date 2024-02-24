Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in AON were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AON by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $351.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.36.

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,690,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,532 shares of company stock worth $19,237,425. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $315.32. 558,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,730. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $280.89 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

