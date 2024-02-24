Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Gap Down to $25.63

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.63, but opened at $24.80. Antero Resources shares last traded at $25.46, with a volume of 543,897 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average of $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1,148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 814,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $18,752,000 after buying an additional 748,938 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,273,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,921,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 700,285 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,774,000 after buying an additional 249,920 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

