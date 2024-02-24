Analyzing Xcorporeal (OTCMKTS:XCRP) and AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN)

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) and Xcorporeal (OTCMKTS:XCRP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares AxoGen and Xcorporeal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AxoGen -15.26% -23.44% -11.96% Xcorporeal N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AxoGen and Xcorporeal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AxoGen 0 0 4 0 3.00 Xcorporeal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AxoGen presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.36%.

83.8% of AxoGen shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of AxoGen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AxoGen and Xcorporeal’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AxoGen $138.58 million 3.22 -$28.95 million ($0.56) -18.52 Xcorporeal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Xcorporeal has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AxoGen.

Risk and Volatility

AxoGen has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xcorporeal has a beta of 4.28, meaning that its share price is 328% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About AxoGen

(Get Free Report)

AxoGen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its products also comprise Axoguard Nerve Cap, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to protect a peripheral nerve end, as well as separates the nerve from the surrounding environment to reduce the development of symptomatic or painful neuroma; and AxoTouch two-point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals, plastic reconstructive surgeons, orthopedic and plastic hand surgeons, and various oral and maxillofacial surgeons. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

About Xcorporeal

(Get Free Report)

Xcorporeal, Inc. is in the process of liquidation and dissolution, pursuant to the plan adopted by board of directors of the company on February 4, 2010. The company has formed the liquidating trust, Xcorporeal, Inc. Liquidating Trust, and transferred all of its assets to the trust for the purpose of completing the liquidation and dissolution of the company. Previously, it operated as a medical device company, which was engaged in the development of an extra-corporeal platform technology to be used in devices to replace the function of various human organs. Xcorporeal, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Lake Forest, California.

