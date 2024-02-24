Analyzing Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) & Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) and Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Yiren Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 42.2% of Yiren Digital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yiren Digital and Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yiren Digital $497.97 million 0.91 $173.24 million $3.13 1.64 Greystone Housing Impact Investors $104.90 million 3.62 $65.56 million $2.08 7.97

Risk and Volatility

Yiren Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Greystone Housing Impact Investors. Yiren Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greystone Housing Impact Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Yiren Digital has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Yiren Digital and Greystone Housing Impact Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yiren Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Greystone Housing Impact Investors 0 0 1 0 3.00

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.60%. Given Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Greystone Housing Impact Investors is more favorable than Yiren Digital.

Profitability

This table compares Yiren Digital and Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yiren Digital 42.38% 29.54% 22.22% Greystone Housing Impact Investors 51.49% 13.95% 2.84%

Summary

Yiren Digital beats Greystone Housing Impact Investors on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. operates an AI-powered platform. Its platform provides suite of financial and lifestyle services in the People's Republic of China. It delivers insurance solutions to individuals, families, and businesses to augment their overall well-being and security. The company also provides premium lifestyle services and digital financial services supporting clients at various stages of their growth journey and catering to their financing needs that arise from consumption and production activities. The company was formerly known as Yirendai Ltd. and changed its name to Yiren Digital Ltd. in September 2019. Yiren Digital Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Yiren Digital Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Creditease Holdings (Cayman) Limited.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments. The company was formerly known as America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. and changed its name to Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

