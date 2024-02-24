Analysts Set LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target at $47.75

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RAMP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

LiveRamp stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $42.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -166.91 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 52.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

