Analysts Set 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) PT at $4.31

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.31.

TWOU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of 2U from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.30 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of 2U from $4.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 2U from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. 2U has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of 2U by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in 2U in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in 2U in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 2U in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

