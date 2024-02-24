Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.16-1.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0-2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.160-1.360 EPS.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $190.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.19. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $202.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.36.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Analog Devices from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Analog Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $206.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Analog Devices

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,038 shares of company stock valued at $7,020,999. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 267.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.