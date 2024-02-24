Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $15,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $190.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.36.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,038 shares of company stock valued at $7,020,999. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.26.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

